Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Election unlikely to be postponed unless Malema gets his way Those arguing for rescheduling are hoping their diminishing fortunes will be reversed BL PREMIUM

Since the middle of 2020 some members of the ANC have been peddling specious arguments to justify a possible postponement of the scheduled 2021 local government elections.

SA has a constitutionally prescribed five-year term for municipal councils, and a requirement that elections are held within 90 days of the expiry of current terms. This means elections must be held between August 4 and November 1 2021...