GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How to misunderstand SA's political market

With the local government elections set for later in 2021 (as things stand) it might be a helpful exercise to establish a general framework, through which the market for any political party can be understood and, in turn, the approach of any given political party to their respective market.

That said, to be a counterintuitive exercise for it is not a common understanding or a framework advocated by many political commentators, who tend instead interpret the domestic political universe in more racially totalising and binary terms...