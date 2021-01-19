Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facebook ironically played a role in WhatsApp panic BL PREMIUM

The latest news in the unfolding WhatsApp saga is that the company has pushed out the date for accepting its now-notorious new privacy policy to May 15 in response to the global outcry and — let’s be honest — the threat of a mass migration of users. In a recent blog it stated: “We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No-one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8.”

This despite analysts and WhatsApp clarifying that there is little actual change in the policy for the average user. Your texts remain encrypted, your calls and location unlogged. The policy is forward-facing, imagining a near future in which there is deeper integration for WhatsApp Business and Facebook for business and we are all gleefully using the service for casual commerce...