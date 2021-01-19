Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Davos moves to virtual, while SA’s climate plans are virtually unmoving The private sector will have to step into the breach as the World Economic Forum focuses on inequality and carbon emissions BL PREMIUM

January is always a big month for the heavy hitters who crack the nod to rub shoulders with the rich and famous at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The annual event, now in its 51st year, offers an opportunity for political and business leaders to reflect on the recently concluded year and develop strategies to approach the one that lies ahead.

In 2020, Covid-19 was still just a spectre on the horizon when the event was held, and the primary focus of attention was thus on “saving the planet” from the climate crises, with an epic showdown between Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg providing the live entertainment...