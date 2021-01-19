GRAY MAGUIRE: Davos moves to virtual, while SA’s climate plans are virtually unmoving
The private sector will have to step into the breach as the World Economic Forum focuses on inequality and carbon emissions
19 January 2021 - 15:10
January is always a big month for the heavy hitters who crack the nod to rub shoulders with the rich and famous at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The annual event, now in its 51st year, offers an opportunity for political and business leaders to reflect on the recently concluded year and develop strategies to approach the one that lies ahead.
In 2020, Covid-19 was still just a spectre on the horizon when the event was held, and the primary focus of attention was thus on “saving the planet” from the climate crises, with an epic showdown between Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg providing the live entertainment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now