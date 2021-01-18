TOM EATON: No great expectations in this bleak house of candles and crooks
South Africans have become inured to the ANC’s looting and lack of accountability
18 January 2021 - 17:57
On Sunday, as I sat meditating in the deep tranquillity that comes when you have neither electricity nor running water, I realised I was managing my expectations well.
These things happen, I told myself. Neglected water pipes burst. Necrotic ANC politicians deindustrialise the country. These are immutable laws of nature. Getting angry about them would imply I believed things should be different; that water pipes are indestructible; that the ANC is capable of doing anything but eating; that crumbling states, ruled by idiots, cowards and thieves, somehow keep supplying electricity and running water...
