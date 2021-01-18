Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Lone traders should practise patience instead of falling prey to boredom BL PREMIUM

If you’re a value investor it’s easy to fall prey to boredom given the markets’ relentless march to higher prices. What long-term investor doesn’t find it boring to sift through financial statements only to discover a company is fairly valued? Or to stay invested in a company that is quietly compounding in value, when new opportunities appear more alluring?

It’s boring to invest the same way you always have when the world seems full of more sophisticated investors. It’s all very well for some to say that investing should be like watching paint dry or watching grass grow, but that just means boring, right?..