JONATHAN COOK: Importance of keeping a level head in times of uncertainty We need to be prepared for the unpredictable and become more resilient so as to help ourselves and others

Have we ever in our lives been as uncertain as we are this January? How can we plan for our businesses when there is such uncertainty about what 2021 holds?

In the past there have been wonderful years and dreadful years, but usually we have a reasonably good map of the road ahead. That map includes how to deal with “known unknowns” — those uncertainties we know about and for which we can prepare scenarios, such as what the economy might do to the market, staff leaving, new tech emerging, and what the competition might do...