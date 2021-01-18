CLAIRE BISSEKER: The power (failure) of positive thinking
Unsustainable debt, inept government and stark inequalities make it hard to keep one’s spirits up about SA
18 January 2021 - 13:50
Here’s an interesting question: is it possible to be both factual and positive as a journalist operating in SA at the moment? It’s something I pondered this week, sparked by a clip of Dutch journalist Charles Groenhuijsen calling for a more optimistic world view from the profession and an interview I conducted with perennial optimist and Discovery founder Adrian Gore, on SA’s vaccine strategy.
Groenhuijsen argues that it’s journalism’s job to hold a mirror to society and accurately reflect what’s there, but that it has become too negative, ignoring positive longer-term trends such as the huge decline in global poverty and the rise in average life expectancy (from 64 to 72 years) over the past 25 years...
