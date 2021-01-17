Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Willie John McBride is right — SA should be venue for Lions tour Former captain will have much support for saying a series in the UK would harm the brand BL PREMIUM

Willie John McBride will have much support for his view that playing the scheduled 2021 series against the Springboks in the UK would go against the ethos of the British and Irish Lions concept and jeopardise the future of the brand.

Imagine if the organisers of the Comrades Marathon rerouted the event and ran it from, for example, Durban to the Tugela River. Would it still be the Comrades retaining the Comrades traditions? I’d think not, and it is the same with a Lions tour not leaving the shores of Britain or Ireland...