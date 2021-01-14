Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A few facts from the New York Times Collection of facts that appear in articles make for interesting reading BL PREMIUM

The New York Times editors collect “interesting, striking or delightful facts” that appear in articles in the paper. Last year they published a list of 74. Among my favourites:

Japan’s legal system has a 99% conviction rate. Before the Industrial Revolution, the principal sources of noise were thunder, church bells and cannon fire. About 95% of Egypt’s population lives on about 4% of the land, a green belt roughly half the size of Ireland that follows the Nile as it snakes through the desert, then fans out into the Nile Delta. Fishing remains the US’s second most dangerous profession, after logging...