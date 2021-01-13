Opinion / Columnists GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit raises questions Why did the founder and CEO of index-tracking pioneer 10X Investments leave the company so abruptly after 15 years at the helm? BL PREMIUM

On Monday morning, Business Day received an e-mail from 10X’s public relations firm, Irvine Partners, saying Nathan had left effective from December 31. Less than an hour later they requested we hold off on publication until further notice...