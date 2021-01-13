Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Patents and the pandemic: why profit cannot be primary concern BL PREMIUM

In an age of an unprecedented global health-care crisis, the role of multilateral institutions as a critical conduit facilitating solutions has been amplified. The coronavirus pandemic, which is affecting all nations rich and poor, has required collaboration and solidarity on a scale not seen since the rise of the Bretton Woods institutions.

The main multilateral agency at the centre of finding solutions to the crisis, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has sought to facilitate equitable access to vaccines through the Covax facility. The primary aim of Covax is to enable countries to pool resources to find solutions to the crisis. ..