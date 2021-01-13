Opinion / Columnists GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Covid-19 set to dictate labour relations in 2021 With retrenchments looming and pay increases squeezed, employers will have to find a way to keep union expectations in check BL PREMIUM

As was the case in 2020, Covid-19 and the associated lockdown measures will to a large extent determine the state of labour relations in 2021.

The government’s labour relations challenges for 2021 are huge, and in addition to the pandemic, poor governance is the direct cause of the ongoing labour crisis that SAA, SABC, Denel, PetroSA and Land Bank employees are facing. Hopefully constructive and lasting solutions to the aforementioned problems can be found this year...