ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All bets are on, or should that be off?
It is foolish to make predictions, but pride could spark a clash between the US and China
12 January 2021 - 15:20
I have been a keen, active and engaged observer of global political economic matters for close to 30 years, as a journalist, academic and international public policymaker. If I have learned anything, it would be that prediction is a foolish activity.
Then, also foolishly, at the start of last year I stepped into it … On a hunch, and even citing John Maynard Keynes, I “suggested” something was going to happen in March 2020. Based on people I spoke to (in Brussels, Singapore and London), on papers I had perused and a casual reading of the tension between China and the US, I felt that the two countries, already in a trade war, would up the ante in what one of my mentors described as “the improbable war”. More on this later...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now