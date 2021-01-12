CHRIS GILMOUR: Luxury goods sales picking up again
While the outlook seemed bleak in March, many did not realise just how resilient this sector is
12 January 2021 - 18:22
Two of the worst affected sectors at the start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in March 2020 were travel and tourism, and luxury goods. While international travel and tourism is still heavily depressed, thanks to lockdowns and travel bans, the luxury goods market is booming, particularly in the Far East.
A large part of this is due to expenditure that would otherwise have been earmarked for foreign travel now being spent on luxury goods. But there is far more to this surprisingly resilient market than just the impact of diverting expenditure away from travel and tourism...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now