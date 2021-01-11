NEIL MANTHORP: Sometimes merely competing is enough
While winning is everything most of the time, that is not always the case, as the Proteas tour of Pakistan may prove
11 January 2021 - 19:02
Winning and losing in international sport is what makes its contestants do what they do. The training, the time away from home, the personal sacrifices, they are all worth every drop of blood and sweat for the satisfaction of victory.
But every now and then the satisfaction of successfully competing will suffice. Sometimes, the ability to compete and the significance it has for the players, and others, is as significant as the result. Even more so. ..
