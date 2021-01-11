DUMA GQUBULE: Why a basic income grant does not have to be a drain on the state
11 January 2021 - 16:17
After mismanaging the SA economy for 27 years, the government now has the opportunity to implement the most transformative economic policy since Nelson Mandela became president.
Reading the ANC’s January 8 statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This year, the ANC, the government and broader society will need to continue discussions on the viability of a basic income grant to provide a social safety net for the poor.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now