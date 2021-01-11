Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Why a basic income grant does not have to be a drain on the state BL PREMIUM

After mismanaging the SA economy for 27 years, the government now has the opportunity to implement the most transformative economic policy since Nelson Mandela became president.

Reading the ANC’s January 8 statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This year, the ANC, the government and broader society will need to continue discussions on the viability of a basic income grant to provide a social safety net for the poor.”..