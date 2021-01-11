BUSI MAVUSO: Increased co-operation is the way through this crisis
Deeper engagement between government, business and labour over lockdown measures is crucial
11 January 2021 - 18:07
Our fears as 2020 drew to a close of a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases as South Africans took their festive break, traditionally one that involves hours of travel across our various provinces, have been realised.
We start 2021 in the middle of a second wave of the pandemic as case numbers and death rates continue to escalate as we face a new and more infectious strain of the virus. In the face of this crisis, the government had no alternative but to reintroduce some of the stricter measures to curb the spread of a pandemic for public health reasons...
