Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Trump era to redefine political boundaries well into the future Era might turn out to be nothing more than a blip for future historians BL PREMIUM

Long before the chaotic scenes in the US capital this week, commentators had noted how the Covid-19 outbreak had exposed the fatal flaws in the populist wave of recent years.

In contrast to the likes of Angela Merkel in Germany or Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, Donald Trump in the US, Boris Johnson in the UK and Brazil’s far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro had overseen catastrophic failures that had seen their countries emerge as world leaders both in terms of infections and deaths. Catchy slogans and misleading social media campaigns can win elections, but aren’t necessarily useful for governing. ..