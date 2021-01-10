Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Sharks’ US deal makes nonsense of WP’s concerns The perception that MVM is paying Durban franchise almost what it would have paid Province is wrong BL PREMIUM

SA’s rugby unions are not in the habit of sending each other Christmas presents but Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has made no secret of his view that Western Province has presented his organisation with a significant one.

It was because the elected officials who were running WP rugby at the time were so reluctant to surrender their control, and by all accounts so incompetent in the negotiation process, that US consortium MVM Holdings withdrew their offer of what amounted to about R112m to take over the professional arm...