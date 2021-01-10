Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: WhatsApp caves in to surveillance capitalism’s demands Facebook's move to access user data reveals the platforms’ true accumulation motivation BL PREMIUM

Most of us use WhatsApp. We can send messages using the app much more efficiently than we could on the short message service (SMS) channel. Groups on the platform are used to launch businesses, plan funerals and weddings, and in many cases express romantic interest.

We live our lives on WhatsApp, and it seems Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, held off from making money from that for some time. No longer. The world’s most widely used instant messaging application is now set to share user phone numbers, user content and usage data, contact lists, profile names and other parcels of “data” with its parent company...