IAN BREMMER: The era of the asterisk US presidency begins

He has been boosted by a media environment fragmented by the rise of technology, which makes choosing news narratives that reinforce one’s political beliefs easier than ever thanks to social media.

And then there is Trump’s personal politics, one based on stoking divisions. Trump has come to represent the anti-establishment wing of US politics, and his continued political support — evinced by the hostile takeover of the US Capitol on Wednesday — will continue to widen the divides of the country and give air to baseless conspiracy theories.

There are more than enough political opportunists in Washington willing to further the attacks (see the number of GOP members of congress that still opted to challenge Biden’s certification even after having proceedings disrupted). Cries of election “foul” have now moved into the mainstream of US political discourse, and will far outlast Trump on the US political scene.

Unfortunately for president-elect Biden, this is not something he can ignore once he gets sworn into office on January 20. Having a large part of the political opposition not only opposing his policies but actively rejecting his right to put them forward will make it even more difficult for him to achieve progressive ideals, such as a national minimum wage or a new voting rights, to the dismay of many in his Democratic base.

More concerning to the country as a whole, it fundamentally limits him from making good-faith attempts to repair a fraying social safety net — one of the key causes of inequality in US society today — and to undertake the kind of massive stimulus needed to keep the US economy afloat or to revamp US health-care operations while the country remains mired in a once-in-a-century pandemic.

When one side deems the other illegitimate, it makes compromise and working together impossible at a fundamental level. And make no mistake — these are challenges that need broad buy-in from both sides of the political aisle.

While this is primarily a US domestic risk, it has spillover effects on the rest of the world. The US today remains the world’s most powerful country, but a country divided cannot lead others. That means more geopolitical dysfunction abroad, as the US will remain unable to play the role of international mediator that it once did as Washington is split over its foreign policy objectives and how to achieve them.

Just as critically, US allies will hedge away from Washington that they fear could suddenly revert to an “America First” orientation in just four years’ time, and US foes could feel emboldened anticipating the same possibility.

The last weeks and months have not been US democracy’s finest hours. Indeed, it seems that while the US has been busy exporting democracy abroad, it might have forgotten to keep some for itself. Starting on January 20, that will be Biden’s problem to solve. That’s a Herculean task, and why it’s our top risk for the year.

• Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism.