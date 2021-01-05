Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Cloudy crystal ball for SA’s battered stocks Forecasting which sectors are likely to outperform in 2021 is fraught with difficulties, but let’s have a go anyway BL PREMIUM

The JSE all share grew a miserable 4.1% in 2020. This compares with growth of 16.3% on the S&P 500 index and 27.2% on the CSI 300 index, which reflects trade on the top 300 companies on the Shenzen and Shanghai stock markets in China.

Little wonder that SA institutional fund managers have largely been ignoring the JSE in recent years and switching their attention to offshore markets for growth...