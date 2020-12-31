Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where is the new economic stimulus debate? The quest for new ways to support the economy against a fiscally constrained backdrop cannot be over BL PREMIUM

I find myself in an odd position — pointing out the looming fiscal cliff risks ahead yet also scratching my head at the almost complete lack of debate over the forthcoming abrupt end to the existing stimulus and the lack of new economic support for coronavirus hotspots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the country was moving into an “adjusted level 3 lockdown” — but no mention at all followed of any additional support for the new hotspots or the hospitality industry, which would be most directly affected...