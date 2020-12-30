Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Here’s hoping we shall soon see the roaring twenties of a new age People will emerge from lockdown and seek to start living again when the pandemic is over BL PREMIUM

With only a few more days left in 2020, there are very few people who will mourn this year’s passing, such has been the catastrophic effect on lives and livelihoods of the Sars-Cov-2 virus pandemic.

However, there are many lessons to be learned and a few positive takeaways among all the overwhelming negativity. As the economic impact of the pandemic recedes during 2021, aided by the rollout of vaccines, we should reasonably expect to experience a significant bounce in economic growth as the current decade unfolds...