Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Commercialisation of black farmers can help SA grow BL PREMIUM

I started writing for Business Day regularly in 2016. My intention at the time was to ensure that the developments in the SA agricultural economics don’t go unnoticed, especially events with broader implications on food prices, jobs, broader sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector.

As my column and its audience grew, I started writing also about some of the issues that are closer to my heart. One such topic is the untapped agriculture and agro-processing potential in the Eastern Cape and other former homeland regions of KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo...