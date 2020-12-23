Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: AfriForum’s ugly authoritarianism Debate, debunk, dismiss, decry ideas all you like — but mock religion, well, that is freedom of speech taken too far BL PREMIUM

Ernst Roets, AfriForum’s head of policy and action, recently took issue with the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) for publishing a series of articles he argued constituted a decision to “ridicule God and mock his believers”.

He said, “The IRR is supposed to be on the right side of history, but positioning itself as a platform and a voice for anti-Christianity and anti-religion is exactly the opposite.”..