The 10 most-read columns of 2020
1. Health aside, 2020 has been anything but kind to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. In August, Gareth van Onselen described the man at the helm of the governing party as “the focal point for outrage from both the public and the fourth estate”.
2. Editor-at-large Carol Paton writes Magashule’s eventual arrest on 21 charges was a big moment for the ANC. It also means shifting alliances, regroupings and chaotic politics.
3. When the first cases of Covid-19 were recorded in SA in March, the government took the difficult decision to enforce a nationwide lockdown. While initially supported for the most part, as Peter Bruce writes, many rules soon drew fierce criticism from all corners of SA.
4. As the year draws to a close, Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda writes he hopes that as the second coronavirus wave arrives, government actions do not take SA back to the dark days of April as the country simply cannot afford it.
5. While the Covid-19 pandemic exposed many faults in the state, Jonny Steinberg observes that some have come a long way.
6. As if the pandemic and domestic political and commercial chaos is not enough, 2020 also saw the end of the Donald Trump administration. But before US voters made their decision, Adekeye Adebajo had a look at the two candidates.
7. Chaotic politics are not unique to the US. And as Tom Eaton wrote long before SA saw nonsensical lockdown measures and soldiers in its neighbourhoods, “there is no new party on the horizon that will wrestle the matches away from the ANC”.
8. If you needed any reminder of what the local brand of ‘chaotic politics’ entails, SA’s communication minister has made a number of demonstrations since her appointment to cabinet in 2018.
9. Amid all the worrying indicators SA saw in 2020, unemployment and a recession among them, Michael Morris believes expropriation poses one of the biggest threats to farming.
10. Little highlights the need for decisive leadership more than a pandemic. But it appears for all the difficult decisions the president has taken, sometimes decisions and announcements do not always translate into action.
