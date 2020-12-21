PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Labour problems and opportunities everywhere
A lot of misdirected conclusions have been drawn from the court judgment on the public sector wage bill
21 December 2020 - 13:23
I have been reminded recently by a sage of the aphorism from the Reagan administration in the US that “personnel is policy”. The tragic ANC fallacy that somehow individuals are seconded to do nothing but implement the general will of the glorious revolutionary movement needs to be killed off in 2021 with a decent reshuffle that takes out the deadwood.
The people in government can shift the narrative, boost or suppress sentiment, convene experts and process competing expert advice while balancing vested interests (of both the normal and the corrupt variety)...
