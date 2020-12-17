Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Santa’s job makes yours look like child’s play Every year Santa is able to motivate and inspire all the elves and reindeer to do the impossible BL PREMIUM

From Eric Titner at thejobnetwork.com

Despite long hours, brutal weather, and a seemingly impossible schedule, Santa always manages to stay jolly, and who among us wouldn’t like to work alongside him? His great attitude helps keep his staff motivated and the proof is in the pudding — do you ever hear about high levels of staff turnover among the elves and reindeer on Santa’s payroll? No, they stick around year after year for a good reason: Santa is a great manager. ..