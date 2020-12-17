STEPHEN CRANSTON: Alexander Forbes makes a case for keeping most money in local assets
Pension fund administrator is at odds with many financial planners, who argue for 100% offshore exposure
17 December 2020 - 14:41
It is not surprising that with so many financial planners arguing for 100% exposure to overseas assets, one of the large pension managers would come out in favour of the status quo.
Alexander Forbes has a lot riding on the continuation of the current pension fund regime as it is disproportionately dependent on pension fund administration and the related investment business...
