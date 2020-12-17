Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Alexander Forbes makes a case for keeping most money in local assets Pension fund administrator is at odds with many financial planners, who argue for 100% offshore exposure BL PREMIUM

It is not surprising that with so many financial planners arguing for 100% exposure to overseas assets, one of the large pension managers would come out in favour of the status quo.

Alexander Forbes has a lot riding on the continuation of the current pension fund regime as it is disproportionately dependent on pension fund administration and the related investment business...