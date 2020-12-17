ISAAH MHLANGA: Blowing on the sparks of life in the economy
17 December 2020 - 15:43
The Covid-19 pandemic has stress-tested almost everything we knew and understood about the economy, markets, social life and mobility.
The historic 51% (R520bn) quarterly annualised and seasonally adjusted contraction in the second quarter sent the economy back to the level it was at in the second quarter of 2007, removing 5-million people from the labour force due to the lockdown regulations, and taking with it 2.2-million jobs and R508bn in disposable income. ..
