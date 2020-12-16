Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Why ‘Marxist’ Bozzoli felt more at home in DA than in nationalistic ANC BL PREMIUM

Watching, online, the moving memorial service at Wits in tribute to its late academic leader and latter-day parliamentarian, Belinda Bozzoli, induced an element of time travel.

It was 1978 and Bozzoli, my Industrial Relations 1 lecturer, was at the time the most radical (and feminist) person in authority I had yet encountered. It was not, in the case of my young life, exactly an overcluttered field. For example, at my ultraconservative KwaZulu-Natal boarding school, an expression of support for the 1973 strikers at Phillip Frame’s nearby satanic textile factories was regarded as extremist. And in my military conscription that followed, membership of the mildly reformist Progressive Party was regarded by many as far left to the point of subversive...