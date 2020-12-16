TONY LEON: Why ‘Marxist’ Bozzoli felt more at home in DA than in nationalistic ANC
Watching, online, the moving memorial service at Wits in tribute to its late academic leader and latter-day parliamentarian, Belinda Bozzoli, induced an element of time travel.
It was 1978 and Bozzoli, my Industrial Relations 1 lecturer, was at the time the most radical (and feminist) person in authority I had yet encountered. It was not, in the case of my young life, exactly an overcluttered field. For example, at my ultraconservative KwaZulu-Natal boarding school, an expression of support for the 1973 strikers at Phillip Frame’s nearby satanic textile factories was regarded as extremist. And in my military conscription that followed, membership of the mildly reformist Progressive Party was regarded by many as far left to the point of subversive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now