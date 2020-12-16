STEVEN KUO: Trade-hungry SA must jump at being big in Japan
Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu went on a lightning four-country African tour last week. Confirmed only days before he embarked on the trip, he began in the North African country of Tunisia, which will host the Tokyo-led international conference on African development in 2022. Then he secured Mozambique’s support for Japan’s strategy of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
Motegi then visited our international relations & co-operation minister, Naledi Pandor, to affirm support for boosting postpandemic business ties between SA and Japan. The trip was completed with a visit to Mauritius to discuss issues arising from the Japanese freighter that ran aground and caused a disastrous oil spill in the waters surrounding the island nation in July...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now