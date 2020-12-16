KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Retail tech: Hatching an augmented shopping concept
EGG proves that combining the best of fashion, e-commerce and good old bricks-and-mortar retailing can be done
16 December 2020 - 12:00
If sci-fi writers are to be believed, the future of retail is entirely virtual. In countless fictional depictions, tomorrow’s people have abandoned physical shopping centres in favour of virtual ones, trying on and buying goods for themselves and their digital avatars without ever seeing them in real life.
And, certainly, a lot of retail-related tech has been heading in that direction, such as the development of virtual fitting rooms, which I’ve written about before. This is all building towards an e-commerce dream of everything on-demand and delivered, but — for now at least — the smart money is on augmented rather than virtual retail...
