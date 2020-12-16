Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: 2021 set to be a litmus test for SA’s economy January’s retail figures will be revealing, but it is difficult to discern where consumer-orientated optimism will arise in the year ahead BL PREMIUM

There were two positive economic prints in SA last week: the third-quarter GDP numbers and the October retail sales figures.

The GDP figures were much better than expected and the retail sales figures demonstrated that most retail sub-sectors are showing positive growth on a year-on-year basis. Given that consumer spending accounts for about 60% of GDP, the October figures suggest that the fourth-quarter GDP figures may also be reasonable. ..