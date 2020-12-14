Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Finding hope in the holidays after an extraordinary year It is important to make time for restorative activities such as walking in nature and spending quality time with loved ones BL PREMIUM

At last the holidays are here. For some this brings unusual busyness — one feels for hospital staff bracing for the consequences of our carelessness. For some it will bring sadness and nostalgia for those lost on the way. But most of us will feel relief, after hanging on to the last vestiges of our energy to see us through to the end of this extraordinary year.

How should we prepare for 2021? How can those of us with businesses prepare our teams to let go of the disappointments and tragedies of the pandemic and lift themselves to new heights of effort next year?..