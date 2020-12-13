MICHAEL MORRIS: Cambridge University correctly roots free speech in ‘tolerance’ instead of ‘respect’
13 December 2020 - 17:36
Some claiming to love freedom may balk at celebrating Cambridge University’s resounding vote to ditch the idea of “respect” for people and ideas in favour of “tolerance” in its policy on free speech.
Yet the outcome of the argument at one of the world’s finest universities is a signal instance of resistance against cancel culture and its pernicious reduction of the public conversation across the world by compelling adherence to narrow interests and stifling ideas...
