Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not looking good As the year-end approaches, the question is where to from here BL PREMIUM

The year to forget is in some ways ending the same way it started, with much the same headlines.

Eskom was the big story of December 2019, when it restarted power cuts, which eventually contributed to ensuring that SA was in recession even before Covid-19 hit the country in March. Load-shedding returned again over the weekend, just to remind us that we can’t take the signs of economic recovery for granted...