Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: We should be reflecting on what we’ve learnt since rugby restarted If you want to get bums on seats once fans are allowed to go to matches, then afternoon or late afternoon is the time the game should be played BL PREMIUM

This is my final column of the year and I would normally be writing it from Cape Town Stadium on the Sunday of the SA leg of the World Sevens Series, which would in a normal year have taken place this past weekend.

What has become the traditional end of rugby season party in this country is a big money-spinner; not being able to host it this year would have cost SA Rugby millions. But that is just a small percentage of the overall cost to the sport wrought by the pandemic in a year where the biggest disappointment for the rugby public was that we never got to see the world champions in action...