Taking Stock
NEAL SMITH: Signs emerge of a bull run in emerging markets in 2021
Recent developments could mark the start of a big rotation out of US assets into the rest of the world
10 December 2020 - 19:26
US president John F Kennedy noted: “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters — one represents danger and one represents opportunity.”
Though it has subsequently been shown that this is not the correct translation of the Chinese characters, the wisdom about a crisis yielding opportunities may be a more important lesson than ever...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now