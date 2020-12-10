Opinion / Columnists Taking Stock NEAL SMITH: Signs emerge of a bull run in emerging markets in 2021 Recent developments could mark the start of a big rotation out of US assets into the rest of the world BL PREMIUM

US president John F Kennedy noted: “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters — one represents danger and one represents opportunity.”

Though it has subsequently been shown that this is not the correct translation of the Chinese characters, the wisdom about a crisis yielding opportunities may be a more important lesson than ever...