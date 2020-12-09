Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Why emotional commitment is a driver of market success BL PREMIUM

Emotional commitment is a necessary condition for succeeding in the markets. And here is the reason, as explained by Richard Hamming in his talk “You and Your Research”:

Everybody who has studied creativity is driven finally to saying, “creativity comes out of your subconscious”. Somehow, suddenly, there it is. It just appears. Well, we know very little about the subconscious; but one thing you are pretty well aware of is that your dreams also come out of your subconscious. And you’re aware your dreams are, to a fair extent, a reworking of the experiences of the day...