STREET DOGS: Why emotional commitment is a driver of market success
09 December 2020 - 14:45
Emotional commitment is a necessary condition for succeeding in the markets. And here is the reason, as explained by Richard Hamming in his talk “You and Your Research”:
Everybody who has studied creativity is driven finally to saying, “creativity comes out of your subconscious”. Somehow, suddenly, there it is. It just appears. Well, we know very little about the subconscious; but one thing you are pretty well aware of is that your dreams also come out of your subconscious. And you’re aware your dreams are, to a fair extent, a reworking of the experiences of the day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now