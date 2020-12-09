Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: So the ANC is more united than before against the corrupt — really, Ramaphosa? BL PREMIUM

In case you’re too freaked out by Ace Magashule or Julius Malema or the public protector to notice, the rand screamed back into R14/$ territory on Wednesday. A R14.91/$ seemed impossible again when the government literally shut down our economy for two months earlier in 2020.

It is a measure of how difficult it is to hold on to a certainty when perhaps all it was, was a temper tantrum. The government ruined the economy but suddenly people are buying our money. The world was screwed but suddenly there’s a vaccine and stock markets are booming and the Chinese, European and even the US economies are suddenly bracing themselves for growth...