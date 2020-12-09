PETER BRUCE: So the ANC is more united than before against the corrupt — really, Ramaphosa?
09 December 2020 - 18:12
In case you’re too freaked out by Ace Magashule or Julius Malema or the public protector to notice, the rand screamed back into R14/$ territory on Wednesday. A R14.91/$ seemed impossible again when the government literally shut down our economy for two months earlier in 2020.
It is a measure of how difficult it is to hold on to a certainty when perhaps all it was, was a temper tantrum. The government ruined the economy but suddenly people are buying our money. The world was screwed but suddenly there’s a vaccine and stock markets are booming and the Chinese, European and even the US economies are suddenly bracing themselves for growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now