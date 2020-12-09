Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Judgment should shut door on Mkhwebane’s days in public protector’s office BL PREMIUM

The high court judgment delivered this week setting aside the public protector’s report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” matter is likely to be remembered as putting to bed the lie that the investigative unit that functioned within Sars was illegal in its establishment and conduct.

It should also be remembered as the final tipping point for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s incumbency as public protector — when it became indisputably clear, if it wasn’t already, that the office’s continued integrity and credibility could no longer afford her occupation...