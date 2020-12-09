NICOLE FRITZ: Judgment should shut door on Mkhwebane’s days in public protector’s office
09 December 2020 - 15:57
The high court judgment delivered this week setting aside the public protector’s report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” matter is likely to be remembered as putting to bed the lie that the investigative unit that functioned within Sars was illegal in its establishment and conduct.
It should also be remembered as the final tipping point for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s incumbency as public protector — when it became indisputably clear, if it wasn’t already, that the office’s continued integrity and credibility could no longer afford her occupation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now