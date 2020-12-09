JOHN COCKAYNE: What a year, with so many burst bubbles

Queen Elizabeth famously called 1992 an annus horribilis — I wonder what her majesty might be saying about 2020 behind closed doors.

Aside from the divine right of kings (and queens) to say anything, if ever another year in our lifetime makes its exit to as large and loud a collective sigh of relief as this one will, I should very much prefer not be above ground to witness it.

Ironically, 20/20 vision means normal sight, but even the most hawk-eyed among us were blindsided by the arrival of the pandemic. Coming to the conclusion of the first year living with Covid-19, for many no number of expletives in front of the numerals 2-0-2-0 could begin to sum up how they felt about this year.

However, historians might in future well scratch their heads and say we should have made the most of it, given how tricky things were about to get.

So, perhaps ignorance is bliss. But what we know for sure, without the need for hindsight, is that no area of human activity remained untouched — least of all the caravanserai of modern sport, which plays out 24/7 across all its codes to global audiences.

I would lay an any odds bet that Shane Lowry would never have believed, having won the Open in his native Ireland in 2019, that the Claret Jug would still be sitting in his lounge 16 months later.

The good news is that it has not all been bad news, as an approved vaccine for Covid-19 was brought to the market in the UK in only 10 months. This as opposed to the usual 10 years, which has to be good for the future.

A British spokesperson, commenting on the process, said the pace was the result of fast tracking. Obtaining parallel approvals from the departments involved in sanctioning the use of a new drug, through its development and trial phases, was one reason given for the accelerated process.

One has to ask, what the heck was going on before this and why did it take this pandemic to make people see that 10 years is a ridiculously glacial pace to bring a much-needed drug into the market — now if we could only get a game of golf speeded up to the same extent.

Old habits die hard and while it might take longer to lower the time taken to play the average round of golf, some things have definitely not changed.

Most noticeably with politicians trying to score political PR points out of the pandemic. Prime examples being Donald Trump, the Covid-19 denialist, manoeuvring to get a vaccine approved BEFORE election day, and the political hierarchy in Russia playing up its being the first to vaccinate members of the public. In the latter case when the drugs have neither been exhaustively tested, nor are they likely to be produced in the required volumes any time soon.

Cricket employed a Covid-free bubble to play matches, albeit without spectators, to ensure the wellbeing of the players — but this bubble eventually burst in SA.

Golfers hope to get themselves into a bubble of positive thoughts and good energy whenever they tee off, so the isolation many other sportsmen and women have found so alien was not such a trial for the world’s golfers.

Peter Alliss passed away over the weekend, leaving only our own “Hutchie” (Denis Hutchinson) the last of an era of commentators who brought a quality and descriptive resonance to sports broadcasting, which along with the likes of Henry Longhurst, John Arlott and Charles Fortune seems to be slipping into memory.

Wherever you decide to play golf or go over the festive season, if road travel is involved you would do well to remember that too many road users still see red lights, solid white lines and speed limits, merely as suggestions to be heeded by someone else.

If you are still unconvinced about the dangers of driving, a relatively recent and quite macabre addition to the usual “buffet” of kerbside goods in Hartbeespoort has been ready made crosses. These crosses are designed to mark a spot by the roadside where a loved one has been killed, either by their own inattention while driving, or by the reckless driving of a third party.

So, fair warning and everyone needs to be vigilant, even those venturing nearer to home such as Gauteng residents visiting Hartbeespoort, either to play golf or just for a day out with the family. For golfers still undecided where to go or what to do over the festive season, we hope the recent travel feature on KZN will spark the creative juices.

Wherever you go, remember that you can take the golf clubs and the family too — no longer any need to muffle up those iron heads, to deaden the clinking sound, as you sneak over the back fence in the wee hours.

Wishing everyone a joyful, peaceful and healthy festive season and New Year.