WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture looks rosy in 2021 after surviving pandemic and drought
Wine and tobacco industries bore the brunt of the hard lockdown while large harvests and food value chain activities kept food price inflation subdued

I will use this last column for the year to reflect on an eventful yet positive 2020 for SA’s agriculture and provide a brief outlook for 2021.

At the start of the year I highlighted two threats that were imminent at that time in the agricultural sector, namely drought and bio-insecurity (specifically foot-and-mouth disease). At that time it looked as though 2020 would not be much different from 2019, a challenging year in which the sector’s gross value added contracted by almost 7% due to climatic challenges. ..