Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Regulators battle Facebook hydra on many fronts BL PREMIUM

Creating a Facebook page for your business is a mainstay in social media marketing. It’s not everyone’s target market, but even if it’s not a key arm of your communications strategy, it’s almost a given to, at least, have some basic presence on this giant of social media. And, naturally, Facebook — the company behind the platform — has its own Facebook page too, so you can declare yourself a fan of Facebook on Facebook.

If you navigate to that page, the news feed of Facebook Co is populated with posts on its engagements with small business, the donations the platform has facilitated in 2020, and a news post about a discussion between founder Mark Zuckerberg and Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases...