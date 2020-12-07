Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: No, the virus did not start in China, and so Bheki Cele was not in Ballito Beijing bids to rewrite history like Trump, and SA’s Covid-19 beach patrols miss out on the Rage BL PREMIUM

Covid-19, the Chinese regime is now officially insisting, did not start in Wuhan. Sure, there were people collapsing in the streets back in January, but any minute now Beijing will reveal that those unfortunates had been exposed to some other terrible malady, like democracy or a free press. The boldness of China’s latest claim will, I suspect, throw another spanner into the already creaking, smoking works of the political right in the West.

Since the emergency of Covid-19 Trumpistas and their hench-gaslighters have been sustaining what must be an exhausting contradiction, insisting that China must be named and shamed (“Chinese virus!”) for unleashing a terrible thing on the world, while also insisting that the terrible thing China has unleashed on the world is no more dangerous than the flu...