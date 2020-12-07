Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The story of the Gotrocks In a letter to shareholder, Warren Buffett explains the benefits of keeping things simple BL PREMIUM

From Warren Buffett’s 2006 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, the story of the Gotrocks:

This family, generation after generation, got richer by the aggregate amount earned by its companies. But then a few fast-talking Helpers persuaded them to try to outsmart other shareholders. The Helpers — for a fee, of course — would handle these transactions...