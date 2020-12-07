NEVA MAKGETLA: Facing up to the Covid-19 depression
Economic disaster looms as leaders focus on return to pre-pandemic normality instead of a second wave
07 December 2020 - 16:04
The economy has enjoyed a significant, albeit only partial, recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic hammered it in March and April. Two immediate policy choices will determine if the rebound persists: the extension of relief to households and businesses, and appropriate regulation of holiday entertainment and travel.
Instead, policymakers and business leaders seem to be chasing the chimera of an untrammeled return to pre-pandemic normality instead of dealing with the reality of a looming second wave. That way lies economic disaster...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now